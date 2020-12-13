Solar Eclipse 2020: 10 Key Facts You Need To Know About Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020: The last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of the year will occur on Monday. The Solar Eclipse will be visible mostly from South America. This Surya Grahan will be a total eclipse. A total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun completely, while a partial eclipse happens when the Moon covers only part of the Sun. Next year, that is, in 2021, two Solar Eclipses will occur. The first one during the mid-year, on June 10, and the second on December 4. The Solar Eclipse in June next year will be an annular one.
Solar Eclipse 2020: 10 Key Facts About Surya Grahan
- Date and time: Solar Eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm (IST) on December 14 and will continue till 12:23 am on December 15. It is will peak at 9:43 pm.
- Surya Grahan on Monday will not be visible in India as it will occur in late evening
- Total Solar Eclipse will best be visible from parts of Chile and Argentina in South America
- Sky-watchers in Chile and Argentina can witness up to two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the moon blocks the sun
- Southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will witness partial Solar Eclipse
- US space agency NASA will provide a live link for people to watch the Solar Eclipse from anywhere in the world
- Apart from Sunday's Solar Eclipse, there were four penumbral Lunar Eclipses in 2020
- In most years, there are two Surya Grahans.
- The maximum number Solar Eclipses in a year was last seen in 1935, according to the NASA. Such an event will again take place in 2206
- Since the Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, rituals followed by Hindus will not be applicable, according to drikpanchang.com.