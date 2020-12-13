Solar Eclipse 2020: 10 Key Facts You Need To Know About Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2020: The last Surya Grahan of the year is on December 14

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020: The last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of the year will occur on Monday. The Solar Eclipse will be visible mostly from South America. This Surya Grahan will be a total eclipse. A total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun completely, while a partial eclipse happens when the Moon covers only part of the Sun. Next year, that is, in 2021, two Solar Eclipses will occur. The first one during the mid-year, on June 10, and the second on December 4. The Solar Eclipse in June next year will be an annular one.

Solar Eclipse 2020: 10 Key Facts About Surya Grahan

Date and time: Solar Eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm (IST) on December 14 and will continue till 12:23 am on December 15. It is will peak at 9:43 pm.

Solar Eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm (IST) on December 14 and will continue till 12:23 am on December 15. It is will peak at 9:43 pm. Surya Grahan on Monday will not be visible in India as it will occur in late evening

Total Solar Eclipse will best be visible from parts of Chile and Argentina in South America

Sky-watchers in Chile and Argentina can witness up to two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the moon blocks the sun

Solar Eclipse: