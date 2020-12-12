Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, Time, Place Of Last Surya Grahan Of The Year

Solar Eclipse 2020: Total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of South America

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020: Sky-watchers are looking forward to the last major celestial event of the year on December 14. This Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India but people can watch it live on NASA's virtual link. Sky-watchers in parts of Chile and Argentina can witness up to two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the Moon blocks the Sun. Since the Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, rituals followed by Hindus will not be applicable, according to drikpanchang.com.

Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and time

Monday, December 14

Surya Grahan will start at 7:03 pm (IST) and end at 12:23 am (IST) on December 15.

The time of maximum eclipse is at 9:43 p.m. (IST)

(Source: timeanddate.com)

Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan will be visible in these places

The last Solar Eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in many parts of the world. The total Solar Eclipse will only be visible in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America. The partial eclipse will be visible from the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and southern parts of South America. People at Santiago in Chile, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lima in Peru, Montevideo in Uruguay and Asuncion in Paraguay will be able to witness the Solar Eclipse best.

What is Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan?

A Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon comes in between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth's surface. A total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Earth. An annular eclipse happens when the Sun, Moon and Earth are on the same plane and the Moon is farthest from the Earth. The Moon does not block the entire sun as it is smaller and so it looks like a dark disk surrounded by a flame coloured ring and that creates the "ring of fire" effect.

Solar Eclipse 2020: How can you watch it?

Chile and Argentina will experience a total Solar Eclipse on December 14. NASA will share live images of the eclipse starting at 9:40 a.m. EST on NASA TV and the agency's website.

On Dec. 14, a total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of South America. Not local to the area? @NASA's got you covered!

Watch live online:

9:40 a.m. EST: Live eclipse images from Chile

10:30 a.m. EST: Spanish-language show with @NASA_es scientists https://t.co/pxAY9HKHMnpic.twitter.com/X4rMC1WDhC — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) December 11, 2020

A total Solar Eclipse gives scientists the chance to study the Earth's atmosphere under an unusual circumstance: "the sudden, localized onset of nighttime conditions, outside the usual day-night cycle," according to the NASA. This helps scientists study how the Sun's energy affects the Earth's atmosphere.