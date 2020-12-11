Solar Eclipse 2020: Know All About The Last 'Surya Grahan' Of The Year

Solar Eclipse 2020: The last Surya Grahan of the year is on December 14

Solar Eclipse 2020: The last solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2020 will be on December 14. It will start at 7:03pm (IST) and end at 9:43 pm (IST). It will not be visible from India. The solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Chile and Argentina in South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica if the weather is clear. Few places in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Ocean will also be able to witness the solar eclipse. The last Surya Grahan was an annular one on June 21, which was visible from Africa and Asia.

Sky-watchers in Chile and Argentina can witness up to two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the moon blocks the sun.

Since the Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, rituals followed by Hindus will not be applicable, according to drikpanchang.com.

Solar Eclipse 2020: You must wear protective eyeglasses to safely witness Surya Grahan

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks the sun completely while a partial eclipse happens when the moon covers only part of the sun. The annular eclipse happens when the sun, moon and earth come on the same plane and the moon is farthest from the earth. The moon does not block the entire sun as it is smaller and so it looks like a dark disk surrounded by a flame coloured ring and that creates the "ring of fire" effect.

Next year, that is, in 2021, two solar eclipses will occur. The first one will occur during the mid-year, on June 10 and second on December 4. The solar eclipse in June will be an annular one.