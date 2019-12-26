'Ring Of Fire': Last Solar Eclipse Of The Decade To Begin Soon, To Be Visible From Parts Of India

Solar Eclipse 2019: In India maximum duration of annular solar eclipse will be just over 3 minutes.

The annular solar eclipse, the last one for the decade, is set to take place soon. Often referred to as the "ring of fire"- the solar eclipse or "Surya grahan" will begin at 7.59 am (IST). Initially, it will be visible as a partial eclipse and can be viewed first from Riyadh and Saudi Arabia. In India, the partial eclipse is to be visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Soon after the partial eclipse, the annular solar eclipse is set to be visible starting 9.04 am (IST). The maximum eclipse will be visible at 10.47 am and the full eclipse will reach the last location at the Pacific Ocean's Guam at 12.30 pm (IST). In India the maximum duration of the annular solar eclipse will be just over 3 minutes.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's thereby blocking most of the Sun's light. This causes the Sun to look like a 'ring of fire'.

There are three types of solar eclipse - Total, partial and annular. Most years have two solar eclipses and in rare cases, there can be upto 7 eclipses a year.

Partial phases of the solar eclipse will be visible from various parts of the country in varying magnitude depending on its geographical position.

For the duration of the eclipse, temples like Kerala's Sabarimala temple, Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh and Meenakshi temple in Madurai among several other temples across the country will remain shut and will reopen after purification rituals.

Ahead of the solar eclipse, Astronomers issued a set of dos and don'ts for safe viewing. When the annular solar eclipse takes place on December 26, sky watchers should use safe viewing equipment and proper techniques to view the celestial event as the infrared and ultraviolet rays of the Sun can cause severe retinal damage, a senior astronomer was quoted by Press Trust of India as saying.

"One should not look at the Sun directly for even a little period without proper protection. Even when 99 per cent of the surface of the Sun is covered by the moon during partial eclipse, the remaining light is still intense enough to damage the eye," Debiprosad Duari, the Director of MP Birla Planetarium told PTI.

"Proper solar filters with certified appropriate optical density against radiation which are safe to the eyes should be used in front optical devices and the naked eye," he said.

According to experts, the best way to view the solar eclipse will be to use a pinhole camera or a telescopic projection on a suitable surface.

Besides India, the eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

There are several YouTube channels where you can watch live stream of the various phases of the solar eclipse. Some of them include - Canary Islands-based Slooh Observatory, Sri Lanka's Tharulowa Digital, CosmoSapiens among others.