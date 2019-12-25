Solar Eclipse In December 2019: Date, Time, Visibility, How, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Surya grahan 2019 December: Solar eclipse will last for over three hours.

A partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan will be visible in some parts of India and the world on December 26, Thursday. A Solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that takes place when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This year's partial solar eclipse is an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun appears as a ring (annulus) around the Moon. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA has advised to not look at the sun directly at the time of the solar eclipse as it may permanently cause damage to the eyes.

According to Norway-based site timeanddate.com, the solar eclipse would start in Saudi Arabia, move across southern parts of India, and end in the Pacific outside of the Philippines. While only the people within the path of annularity will see the ring of fire, billions of people across southern Asia can see a partial solar eclipse, it said.

Surya Grahan: Know Date, Time, Where To Watch Solar Eclipse In December 2019

Date of Partial Solar Eclipse in December 2019: December 26

Time of Partial Solar Eclipse in December 2019: Solar eclipse will begin at 8:20:08 am and end at 11:29:10 am

Where To See Partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan In India: Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will see an annular solar eclipse on December 26.

Where To See Partial Solar Eclipse In World: Apart from India the eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

How to Watch Eclipse in December 2019:

Solar Eclipse needs to be watched only with special viewing glasses as looking at it with naked eye can cause retinal damage.