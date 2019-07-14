30, Including Soldiers, Trapped As Building Collapses In Himachal's Solan

Around 15 army soldiers have been rescued from the collapse till now (Representational)

Around thirty people, including many Indian Army soldiers and their family members, are feared trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed today in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, around 45 km from capital Shimla. Around 15 army soldiers have been rescued from the collapse till now.

A team of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF is on its way to the site of the accident to carry out rescue operations.

Army personnel have reached the spot but do not have the proper equipment to carry out operations, reported news agency ANI.

The building, which housed a restaurant, collapsed because of heavy rain in the area, reported news agency PTI.

The army personnel and their family members were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, a district official said, according to PTI.

Massive mudslides hit the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway after heavy overnight rain yesterday, leading to traffic jams.

The highway stretch in Solan has also been affected from the mudslides, according to news agency IANS.

The entire stretch from Parwanoo to Solan towns has become a permanent landslide zone particularly Chakki ka Mor. The risk of driving is aggravated after dusk, said a commuter, according to IANS.

Further details are awaited.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

