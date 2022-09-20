"Software Engineers, Do Not Call": Matrimonial Ad Goes Viral

As per the advertisement, the groom must be an IAS/IPS; working doctor (PG); industrialist/businessman

Digitisation has changed the way people search for their life partner. However, of late, some old-school matrimonial advertisements in newspapers have grabbed eyeballs on the Internet for their peculiar content. This time, one such ad for a groom has gone viral on Twitter.

As per the advertisement, the groom must be an IAS/IPS; working doctor (PG); industrialist/businessman. Besides these requirements, the ad also has a special instruction at the end which reads, “Software engineers kindly do not call”.  In the caption, the person, who shared the pic, joked, “Future of the IT does not look so sound”.

The picture has spread like wildfire on social media.

“Don't worry. Engineers don't rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own,” a person reacted.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another wrote, “Software Engineers these days search everything online (including the bride). So this ad poster need not worry about them. They anyway will not look at newspaper ad.”

Some went on to highlight the crucial role played by the IT sector.

In the middle of this, this person came up with a hilarious question. “Kya mechanical wale call kar sakte hai? [Can mechanical engineers call?]” it read.

“Looking at the ad, the whole country's future doesn't look so sound,” read one of the comments.

Meanwhile, a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan came up with the perfect meme. 

Pointing at the missing details, a user said, “Expected age not mentioned of probable partner.”

What do you have to say about this ad?

