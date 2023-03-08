Softbank Chief Attends Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Wedding In Delhi

Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood yesterday.

Softbank chief Masoyoshi Son was among the corporate leaders who attended Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding reception in Delhi yesterday. Photos also showed the 29-year-old entrepreneur touching his feet to seek his blessings.

Mr Agarwal, who is among the country's youngest billionaires, founded Oyo in 2013 when he was just 19. Softbank is its largest investor.

The entrepreneur got married to Geetansha Sood yesterday. Several corporate leaders, including Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Lenskart's Peyush Bansal, attended the event.

"Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Every one of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups," tweeted Mr Sharma tagging photos of a smiling Mr Son and other business leaders.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel also shared photos with the couple and congratulated them.

Last month, Mr Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his mother and then fiance, and invited him to his wedding. Photos shared online showed the couple touching PM Modi's feet to seek his blessings.

The couple also met President Droupadi Murmu recently and sought her blessings. "Talking to you in Odisa, felt like home," he wrote on Instagram sharing photos with the President.

Oyo, which specialises in no-frills accommodation, teams up with budget hotels and help them connect with tourists. It operates in over 800 cities.