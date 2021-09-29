Soft On Criminals: Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Police Over Businessman's Death

UP should provide justice to every victim's family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Police is "soft" with criminals and "brutal" with common people, alleged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today while commenting over the death of a Kanpur businessman after he was allegedly thrashed by the police.

"The state of jungle law is such under this government that police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with common people," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

"The state government should provide justice to every victim's family and ensure that such incidents do not happen again," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added.

Manish Gupta (36) died at a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid, prompting authorities to suspend six policemen and charge them with murder.

The victim's family has alleged that Manish Gupta, staying at the hotel with two friends, was assaulted. The police had earlier denied the charge and said the businessman suffered a head injury after he fell in an inebriated state.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has also attacked the BJP government in the state and said the incident exposed the government's tall claims on law and order.

"The barbaric act against three businessmen during a raid in a hotel in the CM's home district is very said and shameful," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi

"It exposes tall claims of the BJP on law and order. In reality, the entire state is facing such incidents," she said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident was a result of the "encounter culture" of the state government. "Those involved should face trial and those who pushed the state on the path of violence should resign," he said.