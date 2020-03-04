



Social Media Ban Removed In Kashmir, Broadband Services To Be Restored

Broadband internet services in the Kashmir Valley will be restored in full this evening following seven months of communications blackout, a senior BSNL official has confirmed. Access to social media websites, on both 2G mobile internet and broadband, or fixed line services, will also be allowed. However 4G mobile internet services remain suspended.

The order, which is effective till March 17, comes around 40 days after broadband, or fixed line services, were partially restored for certain institutions.

The institutions that had been given access included "government websites and websites dealing with essential services, e-banking etc", according to that order.