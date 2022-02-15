Social Harmony Part Of Centre, BJP's Thought Process: IT Minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw said this while welcoming IT industry's move to create hubs in tier-2, 3 cities. (File)

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday said the government and the ruling BJP have social harmony and inclusive development as a part of their thought process.

"We as the government, in BJP, we believe in inclusive development, we believe in 'Antodaya' as a major philosophy, as a prime philosophy of our political thought, we believe that social harmony (and) inclusive development are a part of our thought process," Mr Vaishnaw told reporters at a Nasscom event.

He made the remark while welcoming the $227-billion industry's move to create hubs in tier-II and tier-III cities of the country.

The minister congratulated the industry for hitting the $200 billion milestone in FY22, and exhorted it to focus on the next milestone of crossing $300 billion.

Speaking at the same event, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said IT companies have created micro IT hubs in centres such as Coimbatore, Indore and Ahmedabad, and called such deepening of presence a growth imperative.

She also said the industry is now eyeing revenues of $350 billion by 2026 and working towards the same, given the high opportunity it sees because of the demand for digital services.

