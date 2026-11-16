Sobering Shift: Court Puts Cannabis Convict On Traffic Duty Jointly With Cops

From waltzing with 'Mary Jane' to waving his arms to manage traffic, a man convicted of consuming cannabis spent his Sunday with cops on duty at a town square. He avoided jail, though.

A local court in Karnataka fined a man identified as Asim, a resident of Siddapur in Kodagu district's Virajpet subdivision, Rs 5,000 for consuming cannabis, sometimes known as marijuana or 'Mary Jane'. As a joint punishment, the court also ordered him to do community service.

So, on November 15, Asim reported for traffic duty in Siddapur town under police supervision -- his community service. His job was to keep the town's traffic moving without slowing down too much. He spent the day regulating vehicles and managing pedestrians.

The court chose community service over just the fine or any imprisonment, stating that the offender would thus understand his social responsibilities through public service.

In another such instance of sobering punishments in Karnataka earlier this year, a court in Kadur subdivision directed a man booked for riding a bike in a drunken state to stand on a roadside holding a board displaying traffic rules in March. The biker admitted his wrongdoing. During his punishment, a police officer was stationed nearby to ensure he was holding the board up.

A traffic offender in Chandigarh was last year directed to carry out similar community service, but for 15 days, not just once, because he had dozens of violations. He assisted the traffic department by volunteering to ensure the rules were followed, on a daily two-hour duty for a fortnight.

The court noted that there were 219 challans on his car that remained pending. A total fine of Rs 43,400 for various violations was imposed too, as the challans included 44 red-light violations, 168 speeding violations, eight road-marking violations, one wrong-parking violation, and one violation for using tinted car window glasses.