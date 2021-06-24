Snana Yatra Of Lord Jagannath: Know All About Deva Snana Purnima Today

Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath is held on the Full Moon day in the month of Jyeshtha

The Snana Yatraof Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubadra took place on Thursday at the temple town of Puri in Odisha. Only a few devotees were present at the Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The famous Snana Yatraof Lord Jagannath is held on the Full Moon day in the month of Jyeshtha every year. The auspicious day is known as Jyeshtha Purnimaor Deva Snana Purnima. Celebrated just before the world-renowned Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Deva Snana Purnimais a traditional ritual of bathing the deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra. Devotees across the world watched the Snana Yatra live on television.



The District Magistrate of Puri, Samarth Verma said, the state government had made elaborate arrangements for the live telecast of Jagannath Snana Yatra. Mr Verma added that those who took part in the rituals at the Jagannath Temple had tested negative for COVID-19, while the priests present were fully vaccinated.

The holy trinity were bathed with 108 pitchers of water drawn from a well called the Suna Kua in the temple complex. The gods were dressed in Gajanana or the elephant attire. The daily offerings, known as Bhogalagi, were also prepared in full public view. After the Snana Yatra, the sibling deities are kept

away from public view for 15 days. The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Krishan Kumar said, devotees will not be allowed at the temple till July 25.