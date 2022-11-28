Smuggler Arrested With 2 kg Heroin, 8 Illegal Pistols In Punjab: Cops

The drugs and guns were smuggled from across the border, said police. (Representational)

Officials of the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested a man and confiscated drugs and unlicensed weapons smuggled from across the border by an unmanned vehicle, said police.

The consignment included 2 kg heroin and eight unlicensed pistols, officials said.

"We have arrested a man with 2 kg heroin and 8 pistols. The arrested person divulged that he was supplied the same consignment from Pakistan with the help of a former jailmate who is currently in Dubai," said Vavinder Mahajan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Special Task Force.

