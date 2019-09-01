Smriti Irani's Weekend 'Greeting' On Instagram Features Tabu, Ajay Devgn

Smriti Irani often uses pop culture references in her memes, most of which are aimed at dreaded Mondays.

If Smriti Irani's Instagram account is anything to go by, the Union Minister, as many of us, was awaiting this weekend. She shared a hilarious meme on her profile about how people look forward to welcoming the weekend.

Ms Irani shared a short clip from the Bollywood number "Aaiye Aapka Intezar Tha" (Come, you were awaited) featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu from their 1994 film "Vijaypath". While the meme showed Tabu signifying "everybody", Ajay Devgn was referred to as a much-awaited "weekend", being welcome by a slew of dancers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ms Irani wrote, "Greeting the weekend be like ... (a tribute from those working this weekend)."

And seemingly, the post was loved by netizens as they bombarded the comment section with laughter emoticons. "You have an amazing sense of humour," an Instagram user wrote.

An active Instagram user, Ms Irani often delights her 6 lakh followers with witty memes, sweet stories and funny posts. She often uses pop culture references in her memes, most of which are aimed at dreaded Mondays. Only a few days ago, the Union minister shared a heartwarming video, introducing her followers to Nisha Yadav - a lawyer and model from Rajasthan.

