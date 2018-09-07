Smriti Irani To Visit Amethi Today As Chief Guest At Convocation Ceremony

Smriti Irani had last visited Amethi on September 1.

Union minister Smriti Irani will attend the convocation ceremony of the Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Technology Institute in Amethi on Friday.

District Information Officer Shiv Darshan Yadav said in a press release that the textile minister will be the chief guest at the ceremony.

Ms Irani had last visited Amethi on September 1 when she inaugurated an ambitious digital project launched by the Centre in Pindara Thakur village.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 general elections against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from this parliamentary constituency.