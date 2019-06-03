Smriti Irani Takes Charge Of Women And Child Development Ministry

She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and Minister of State in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri.

All India | | Updated: June 03, 2019 13:48 IST


Smriti Irani with officials of the Women and Child Development ministry.


New Delhi: 

Smriti Irani Monday took charge as the Union Women and Child Development Minister.



Soon after assuming charge, Ms Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry. The Amethi MP has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

She had met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them. Irani emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

