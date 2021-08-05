Over 51,600 Rape Cases Disposed Through 660 Fast Track Special Courts: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani said the Cabinet move will support establishment of more Fast Track Special Courts. (File)

Over 51,600 cases of rape and POCSO offences have been expeditiously disposed through 660 fast track special courts (FTSCs) in 26 states, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of over 1,000 fast track courts to deal with rape related cases for two more years.

Ms Irani said the Cabinet decision will support establishment of more FTSCs, thereby, resulting in speedy trial and justice to the victims.

"Since the setting up of fast track special courts, over 51,600 cases of rape and POCSO offences have been expeditiously disposed through 660 FTSCs in 26 states. Cabinet decision will support establishment of more FTSCs, thereby, resulting in speedy trial and justice to the victims," she tweeted.

Since the setting up of Fast Track Special Courts, over 51600 cases of rape & POCSO offences have been expeditiously disposed through 660 FTSCs in 26 states. Cabinet decision will support establishment of more FTSCs thereby resulting in speedy trial & justice to the victims. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 4, 2021

"Gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for approval continuation of fast track special courts (FTSC) for rape and POCSO offences. Setup through NIRBHAYA Fund, FTSCs provide speedy justice to the victims and also act as a deterrent due to expeditious disposal and stringent punishment," Ms Irani said in another tweet.