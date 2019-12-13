"Is Every Man In India A Rapist?": Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi's Remark

Smriti Irani led the offensive against Rahul Gandhi in parliament over his "Rape in India" comment.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who led an all-out offensive against Rahul Gandhi in parliament over his "Rape in India" comment targeting the government, continued her tirade outside it as she demanded to know whether the Congress leader saw "every man in India" as a rapist.

Demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology, the minister questioned how the Congress MP could stoop to the extent of implying something like "inviting men to India to rape".

"What he has done is condemnable, using issues of crime against women for politics. Women will give him a reply but I want to ask the men here - is every man in India a rapist, according to Rahul Gandhi," Smriti Irani told reporters.

"I want Sonia Gandhi to also explain that Indian women can never forgive such a condemnable act," said the minister.

"Rahul Gandhi should listen carefully. A reply to his 'Come rape in India' invitation will be given by families of India."

Protests against Rahul Gandhi's comment caused disruptions in both houses of parliament on the last day of the winter session.

At an election rally in Jharkhand yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the government on crimes against women and said: "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'."

In parliament, Smriti Irani said: "For the first time in history, a leader is giving a call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? He should be punished."

She said Mr Gandhi had insulted the women and people of India.