On India's Humiliating Loss vs England, Smriti Irani's 'Taarak Mehta' Meme

England defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

India has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing the semi-final match against England at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat. Fans across the country are disheartened and many have lamented the loss through social media posts. The match has also drawn a reaction from Union Minister Smriti Irani who shared a hilarious meme on Instagram.

Ms Irani uploaded a snippet from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where Daya Jethalal Gada says her catchphrase, “Hey maa, mata ji”. In the caption, the minister wrote, “When you galti se ask someone ‘score kya hain?' (When you mistakenly ask someone ‘what's the score?')”

The post resonated with many on the platform and soon amassed more than 41k views. Users could not resist but drop broken heart emoticons to express their dismay over India's loss. Meanwhile, others found the post to be hilarious as one wrote, “Ek number”. Another joked, “Watching Lagaan just to get over from today's match. I can watch it all day. I know apna Bhuvan jitega”.

It was not only Ms Irani but today's match seems to have saddened Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as well. Reacting to India's loss, Mr Tharoor tweeted, “I don't mind India losing: victory and defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today”.

On the other hand, the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, used vernacular English, while reacting to England's win against India. “I am, to use the vernacular, gobsmacked. Never thought this would happen,” Mr Ellis wrote.

I am, to use the vernacular, gobsmacked.



Never thought this would happen



#ENGvsIND — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) November 10, 2022

For England, Alex Hanes and Jos Butler produced an amazing show at the Adelaide Oval. The opening pair chased down the target (168) with four overs remaning. Now, the side will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on November 13, Sunday.