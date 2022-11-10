'Don't Mind India Losing, But...': Shashi Tharoor On T20 WC Semis Rout

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had a unique take as India was drubbed by 10 wickets by English in the T20 World Cup semifinal today. Mr Tharoor said that he does not mind the loss, but he does mind India not showing up today.

"I don't mind India losing: victory and defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

I don't mind India losing: victory & defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today. #T20WorldCup — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2022

The Congress leader put out the tweet just a couple of balls before England hit the winning runs and sealed a berth in the T20 World Cup final.

Batting first, India set England a target of 169 runs at the Adelaide Oval today. England easily chased the target in 16 overs without losing a wicket.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered unbeaten half-centuries as England set up a final against Pakistan in Melbourne. Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler hit three in a spellbinding batting performance.