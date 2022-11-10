British Envoy On India Losing To England In T20 World Cup Semi-Final

England's win over India in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday forced the British High Commissioner to India to resort to the use of vernacular to express his feelings. He was quite simply, in his own words, "gobsmacked".

"I am, to use the vernacular, gobsmacked. Never thought this would happen," tweeted British High Commissioner Alex Ellis.

The word gobsmacked comes from England and Scotland, where it is used as slang to express extreme shock.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered unbeaten half-centuries as England crushed India by 10 wickets to set up a Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to cruise into Sunday's final with four overs to spare.