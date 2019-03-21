Smriti Irani Alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Insulted Lal Bahadur Shastri

Smriti Irani also took a dig at the Congress over a woman's accusation that its workers behaved inappropriately with her.

Union minister Smriti Irani wrote a limerick in a Hindi dialect to take a dig atPriyanka Gandhi Vadra.


New Delhi: 

BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "insulting" Lal Bahadur Shastri as a purported video showed the Congress leader garlanding a bust of the former prime minister during her tour in Uttar Pradesh with the garland she had worn.

Union minister Irani wrote a limerick in a Hindi dialect to take a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"In her "arrogance", she chose a used garland, clapped, waved her hands and left after insulting Shastri," Ms Irani tweeted, tagging the video.

The BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress over a woman's accusation that its workers behaved inappropriately with her.

"It shows the real values of Congress," Ms Irani alleged.

Wrapping up her three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh in Prime minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the coming Lok Sabha elections a "new freedom struggle".



