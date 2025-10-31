Prince Andrew To Lose Royal Titles, Honours Over Ties With Jeffrey Epstein

Britain's King Charles has moved to strip his younger brother Andrew of his titles and honours, and force him out of his home, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, over his ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement said a formal notice had now been served on Andrew to surrender the lease of his mansion called Royal Lodge, and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)