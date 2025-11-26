Northern Irish Town To Drop Ex-Prince Andrew From Street Name Over Epstein Ties

A Northern Irish council has voted to rename a street in the town of Carrickfergus called after Britain's disgraced former prince Andrew.

Mid and East Antrim is the first UK council to drop the ex-prince from a street name following King Charles III's decision to remove his brother -- now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor -- from public life.

Earlier this month the King formally stripped his younger brother's titles over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Andrew Mountbatten no longer represents the values of Carrickfergus," Aaron Skinner, a local councillor who backed the move, told AFP on Tuesday.

The council voted unanimously on Monday to rename a main road in the town, 10 miles (16 kilometres) northeast of Belfast, called Prince Andrew Way.

"With the actions the Palace has taken to remove some of the titles we felt that now was the time to do this," said Skinner.

"If it's good enough for the King to do that then it's good enough for us."

Local residents mostly agreed with the move, with some wondering why it took so long.

"The street should have been renamed as soon as the Virginia Giuffre book was published," said Lesley Rockett, a 41-year-old careworker. "I've just read it and it's really damning in my opinion."

"It reflects on the local community, so should be changed," said 68-year-old William Foster, a retired power station worker.

One of the nameplates still bearing the ex-prince's name was daubed with black paint several months ago, according to residents.

Skinner said the council was considering naming the street after other royals, including Princess Catherine and Queen Elizabeth II, with a public consultation and fresh council vote expected in coming months.

Several town councils in England have said they are considering such a move, though none have voted on it yet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)