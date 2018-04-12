Smoke In Bengaluru-Bound SpiceJet Plane, No Casualties The flight Q 400, however, made a normal landing as the pilots did not seek for any emergency landing, a SpiceJet statement said, confirming about the incident.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT There was no report of injury to any passenger in the incident New Delhi: Passengers of a SpiceJet plane flying from Coimbatore to Bengaluru had a narrow escape on Wednesday as the crew observed smoke in the front cabin when the plane was landing, an official statement said.



The flight Q 400, however, made a normal landing as the pilots did not seek for any emergency landing, a SpiceJet statement said, confirming about the incident. There was no report of injury to any passenger.



While landing in Bengaluru, the crew observed light smoke in the front cabin. The aircraft made a normal landing and vacated the runway. Neither did the pilots seek nor was there any requirement of an emergency landing, the statement said, adding the passengers were deplaned safely in a normal manner.



