Spicejet To Induct 8 More Boeing 737 Planes On Lease

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has inked lease agreements for inducting eight more Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of the winter schedule.

The winter schedule starts in late October.

With the latest agreements for 8 Boeing 737 planes, the "airline's planned fleet additions rise to 18 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to meet the rising demand for air travel during the upcoming festive and winter season," SpiceJet said in a release.

As of September 15, SpiceJet had 19 aircraft in operation out of the total fleet of 53 planes, according to information available on the fleet tracking website Planespotter.com.

For the three months ended June 2025, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore.

