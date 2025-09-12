Video: SpiceJet Plane Loses Wheel During Take-Off, Lands Safely In Mumbai

A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Mumbai, lost a wheel during take-off at the Kandla airport in Gujarat on Friday. A video of the wheel falling off was captured by a passenger on the flight. "The wheel has fallen," he could be heard saying repeatedly in the video as the wheel detaches from the plane just as it is about to take off.

The airline said that an outer wheel of the Q400 turboprop aircraft was found on the runway after it took off. Both the take-off and the landing in Mumbai were carried out safely. The plane made an emergency landing at 3.51 pm and, as a precaution, a temporary emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport.

"The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

A spokesperson from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said, "An aircraft from Kandla made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 15:51 hrs on 12 September 2025 after reporting a technical issue. A full emergency was declared as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely on runway 27, and all passengers and crew are safe. Normal operations resumed shortly after."

The incident happened a day after another plane operated by the airline suffered a suspected tailpipe fire at the Delhi airport.

The Boeing 737-8, being operated as flight SG041, took off from Delhi around 3 pm and landed in Kathmandu around 5.10 pm. Its take-off had been delayed by nearly seven hours, reported news agency PTI.

"On September 11, 2025, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary safety measure," the airline said in a statement to the agency.