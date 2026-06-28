Siya Goyal Killed Fiance For '3 Years Of Freedom'? New Details In Murder Case

A fresh twist has emerged in the murder case of Ketan Agarwal, with the probe revealing that Siya Goyal may have killed her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, to get "three years of freedom".

According to sources, Siya's lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had asked her to wait for at least three years for them to get married as he wanted to settle in his career. But Siya's wedding to Ketan had already been arranged and scheduled for November. The two then pushed Ketan into a valley at the Lohagad Fort near Maharashtra's Pune as a part of the conspiracy that let them "buy time", sources said.

While Siya's marriage might not have been discussed for the next few years due to the family's mourning, and she would have had the opportunity to live independently, Chetan would have focused on his career.

Siya and Chetan would have then married each other.

The investigation also revealed that Siya and Chetan had begun plotting Ketan's murder as early as February this year.

Googled ways to kill, rehearsed crime

Siya and Chetan had googled ways to kill her fiance, officials said.

According to the police, Siya and Chetan went to the fort alone before committing the crime to "rehearse" the murder. The two had also prepared and practiced their answers to the police if they were caught by the police.

The two murder accused had planned to disguise themselves during the murder to avoid suspicion.

Earlier, it was reported that Siya and Chetan had systematically wiped their entire phone chat history and recycle bins before and after the crime. Their mobiles have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve the logs of deleted chats, officials said.

On June 14, Siya took Ketan to the fort, where she pushed him, but he survived by grabbing a bush on the cliffside. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him. Siya then convinced Ketan to go to the fort again, but this time she called her lover too, where the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death.

Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the planned crime had failed.