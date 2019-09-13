Bengal Likely To Implement 6th Pay Commission Next Year: Mamata Banerjee

"We will accept recommendations of the Commission and sympathetically consider it," Mamata Banerjee said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state government will accept the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, and is likely to implement it from January 1 next year.

"We will accept the recommendations of the Commission and sympathetically consider it (procedures and formalities)," Ms Banerjee said, addressing an organisational meet of the state government employee's union.

The Sixth Pay Commission was formed on November 27, 2015, with Professor Abhirup Sarkar as its chairman.

