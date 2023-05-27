Six-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Jharkhand: Police

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 37-year-old neighbour in Jharkhand. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 37-year-old neighbour in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Chas area, around 125 km from state capital Ranchi.

"The accused was arrested and forwarded to the prison on Friday," Md Rustam, office-in-charge of Chas police station said.

Chas Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Purushottam Singh said the girl has been admitted to the hospital as she was bleeding after the incident but her condition is stated to be stable.

According to an FIR lodged by her family, the incident took place when the girl was coming down the stairs of her house after playing with the children of tenants living upstairs while her mother was manning their shop downstairs.

Her mother said, "The accused, whom we knew for five years, grabbed my daughter and raped her under the stairs. She came crying to me. I was shocked to see her undergarments soaked with blood. When I sought to know, she narrated the incident to me." "The accused is our next-door neighbour and his mother runs a shop beside mine. My daughter used to call him 'bhaiyya' (brother)," she added.

