16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In A Moving Car In Punjab, FIR Registered

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Punjab's Zirakpur, police said. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Satinder Singh, the 16-year-old girl was standing near the metro when two men kidnapped her. She was forced into a black car, where the two men allegedly raped her, he added.

The police have filed an FIR based on the statement given by the girl's mother.

"We have registered an FIR on the statement of a girl's mother after receiving information about the incident. The woman stated that her daughter was standing near the metro when two young men forcibly abducted her in a black car and raped her. We have registered the FIR under relevant sections, and investigation is ongoing," SHO Singh told ANI.

"The girl's medical examination has been conducted. The girl is not cooperating with us to record a statement under section 164... The girl is a minor, aged 16 years," he added.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped in a moving car, and later abandoned near the spot of her abduction by two unidentified men on July 23, said the police. The incident occurred around 8 pm near Metro Mall on VIP Road, close to the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, in Zirakpur, Mohali.

They allegedly beat her during the journey and took her to a secluded area near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh. The assailants reportedly mentioned her brother's name while sexually assaulting her.

After committing the crime, they dumped her back at the same location from where she was abducted.

The victim's mother filed a complaint, following which the Zirakpur police registered a case. The police said that investigations are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

