Six Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

The terrorists were hiding in a forest area in Bijbehara. (Representational image)

Six terrorists were shot dead in a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district early this morning.

Security forces launched a predawn operation based on inputs about the presence of terrorists in Sekipora village in Bijbehara, around 50 kms from Srinagar.

"As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering the ongoing gunfight," the police were quoted by news agency IANS.

Six terrorists were killed in the operation and weapons, including INSAS rifles, were recovered from the spot, he said.

Search operation is underway.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Anantnag.

Three days ago, four terrorists were shot dead in a fierce encounter at a village in Shopian district. A soldier was killed and three soldiers were also injured in the gun battle.

