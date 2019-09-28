Six Killed, 4 Injured After Boulders Fall On their Car In Uttarakhand

The injured have been sent to AIIMS in Rishikesh where one of them is still critical, the police said.

Six people were killed while four were injured after boulders and huge rocks fell on a mini-van in which they were travelling in near Teen Dhara area of Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district today.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained by the police.

The police along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and started rescue operations as soon as they received information about the accident.

According to the district administration, while five people were declared dead on the spot, five others who sustained injuries were shifted to the Community Hospital in Devaprayag for immediate medical aid.

However, one person died of his injuries later.

All the injured have been sent to AIIMS in Rishikesh where one of them is still critical, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.