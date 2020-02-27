'Situation In Delhi Becoming Normal,' Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh spoke about the increasing death toll in Delhi violence (File)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the situation in violence-hit Delhi was returning to normal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru, Mr Singh said, "The situation in Delhi is becoming normal to a good extent."

He was responding to a query on the increasing toll in the riots in the national capital following protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Defence Minister, however, declined to reply to a question on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand for bringing in the Army to restore normalcy in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as the police was unable to control the situation despite all its efforts following violence in parts of northeast Delhi.

38 people have died and over 200 have sustained injuries in the violence so far.