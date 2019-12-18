Situation Calm In Guwahati, Curfew Relaxed In Dibrugarh

No fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Assam on Wednesday morning. (FILE)

Normalcy returned in Guwahati while the curfew imposed in Dibrugarh was relaxed for 14 hours since 6 am on Wednesday.

The curfew imposed in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday following improvement in law and order, officials said.

Businesses and banks in Guwahati were open and vehicles plied the roads but schools and colleges were closed.

Mobile internet services remained suspended. Flight operations and railway services resumed in Guwahati on Tuesday while flights to and from Dibrugarh airport were also operating as per schedule, officials said.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will organise the third and final day of its ''Mass Satyagraha'' against the amended Citizenship Act in Latasil field in Guwahati.

Assam witnessed violent protests against the Act with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

Five persons have lost their lives in the stir since December 11.