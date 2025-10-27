Electoral Roll Revision In Bengal, Tamil Nadu But Not Assam? Election Commission Explains Why

Phase Two of the nationwide rollout of Special Intensive voter roll revision -- an exercise being undertaken in the country after 21 years -- includes two states where assembly elections are due next year. But there is a third which is not included. While West Bengal and Tamil Nadu made it to the Phase Two list, Assam did not.

Asked about the discrepancy, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told reporters today that the citizenship rule for Assam "differs from the rest of the country".

"So there will be separate revision orders issued for Assam and a separate SIR date will be announced," he said.

Assam - a state that shares borders with Bangladesh -- has specific citizenship rules under Section 6A of the Citizenship Act.

The rule applies to individuals of Indian origin who entered Assam from Bangladesh between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

While those who entered India before January 1, 1966, are considered Indian citizens, those who entered from the 1966-1971 period can get citizenship after a proper registration process. Anyone entering Assam after March 25, 1971, is considered an illegal migrant and cannot be granted citizenship. These decisions are taken at a local level by a specially constituted foreigners' tribunal.

The voter list revision for Assam is expected to be tricky process, with the state being singed by a massive row over the drawing up of the National Registry of Citizens list six years ago.

Over 19 lakh people were left out of the list -- aimed at weeding out illegal immigrants who settled in the state over decades -- requiring them to prove their citizenship to avoid government action. The process remains incomplete as the Centre is yet to notify the list that sparked massive protests.

The Opposition had raised a furore over the NRC in Assam, insisting that the authorities had erroneously excluded lakhs of Indian citizens and included foreigners.

Similar questions have been raised over the SIR, with the Opposition insisting that it has been an exercise in excluding and disenfranchising the poor. The allegations have been rubbished by the Election Commission.

Around 66 lakh names have been excluded from the Bihar list in the just-concluded revision process. The Election Commission has said they are names of people who have migrated, have duplicate voters' I-card or have died. The Commission reiterated today that they have not received a single complaint in this matter.

In the second phase, the revision exercise will take place in 12 states and Union Territories. The list includes Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The process was first rolled out in Bihar -- where assembly elections will be held next month -- in June-July.

This time, the enumeration stage will run from November 4 to December 4. The draft rolls will be released on December 9.

Individuals excluded can appeal till January 8. The appeals will be heard till January 31 and the final voter list will be published on February 7.