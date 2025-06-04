Sinkhole Opens Up In Kerala, Disrupts Traffic Amid Rainfall

A sinkhole has emerged on the Chuzhali-Chengalayi road at Panamkunnu in Kerala's Kannur district, prompting authorities to halt traffic as a safety measure, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The formation of the sinkhole has raised safety concerns among local residents and commuters. Preliminary assessments suggest a piping phenomenon may have caused the sinkhole, though a detailed inspection is awaited.

Thaliparamba Tahsildar informed that expert intervention is necessary to evaluate the extent and cause of the sinkhole. "Traffic has been stopped temporarily. An expert team will be called in for a thorough inspection," the official said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, after heavy rains lashed Kannur (in Kerala), the water level of the Kakkad river rose, leading to waterlogged areas in parts of the coastal city.

Waterlogged roads slowed down traffic, and commuters faced significant difficulty. Many state districts received heavy rainfall, disrupting everyday life and causing waterlogging.

Due to heavy rains in Thrissur, a holiday has been announced for all institutions, including CBSE, ICSE schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, and professional colleges. However, scheduled examinations and interviews will not be postponed.

All educational institutions, including professional colleges, madrassas, tuition centres, and training institutes, will remain closed in Idukki. Residential schools and colleges are exempted. Summer coaching classes are not permitted. School heads are instructed to conduct catch-up classes, including online sessions.

In Wayanad, a holiday has been announced for all institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrassas, and tuition centres. Residential educational institutions are excluded from the holiday.

In Pathanamthitta, owing to continued rain, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centres, will remain shut on Friday.

Palakkad District Collector declared a holiday for all institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrassas, and tuition centres. Residential schools and colleges are excluded.

