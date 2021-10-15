Singhu Murder Live Updates: Body Without Hand At Farmers' Protest Site

The body of a man was found with his left wrist cut off, at a farmers' protest site at Kundli

The body of a man was found with his left wrist cut off, at a farmers' protest site at Kundli in Haryana's Sonipat district today. The victim has been identified as Lakhbir Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to the police, who said the body was recovered around 5 AM. Nihangs - 'warrior' Sikhs - have been blamed for the murder. A murder case has been registered against unknown people.

Haryana Police said the body was recovered at around 5 am; DSP Hansraj told news agency ANI it was found near a spot where the farmers' protest is underway. An FIR carrying charges of murder has been filed (against an unknown person or persons) and a forensic team has examined the crime scene, Sandeep Khirwar, IGP (Rohtak Range) told ANI, adding, "We've some suspects' names, will make headway soon."

Here are the LIVE updates on murder at farmers' protest site

We've registered a case under 302/34 IPC. Forensic team has examined the scene of crime. Postmortem is underway. We've some suspect names, will make headway soon: Sandeep Khirwar, ADGP Rohtak on death of Lakhbir Singh whose mutilated body was found this morning in Kundli, Sonipat

"Attempt being made to make morcha into a religious issue... seemingly a conspiracy, it should be probed...": Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Samyukt Kisan Morcha.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/emHX4m7J9f - NDTV (@ndtv) October 15, 2021

Body With Hand Cut Off Tied To Barricade At Farmers' Protest



Read more: https://t.co/kFm0NDOf4hpic.twitter.com/42iidOmsWU - NDTV (@ndtv) October 15, 2021