Terrorist Says Targeted Kapil Sharma's Cafe As His Show Mocked Nihang Sikhs

A participant at Kapil Sharma's show had made some "humorous" remarks on the traditional dress and conduct of Nihang Sikhs that had hurt the sentiments of the community, said Harjit Singh Laddi, who is associated with proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and claimed responsibility for the firing at the actor-comedian's restaurant in Canada earlier this week.

In a social media post, Laddi said he and Toofan Singh - also linked to BKI - were behind the firing at Kap's Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday night.

BKI is recognised as a terrorist outfit by the Canadian government. Laddi is on the National Investigation Agency's most-wanted list.

"A character was seen wearing the Nihang Sikh attire and some humorous remarks were made on their conduct. These were considered to be offensive and hurt the religious sentiments of the community. No religion or spiritual identity can be mocked under the guise of comedy," the Khalistani terrorist said.

He said the community made several calls to Mr Sharma's manager but did not receive any response. "Why didn't Kapil Sharma publicly apologise anytime soon," he said.

Nihang Sikhs are a distinctive and traditionalist martial order within Sikhism, known for their distinctive blue attire, traditional weapons and adherence to traditional Sikh martial practices.

On Wednesday, shots were fired at comedian Mr Sharma's Kap's Cafe that opened on July 4. No one was injured in the incident.

"On Thursday, July 10, at 1:50 am, Surrey Police Service was called to a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired," the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said. "Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," it added.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the cafe said they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence.

"We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up," the cafe said in its statement.

"Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community."

The cafe ended the note with a "thank you and see you soon under better skies".

Mr Sharma is yet to respond to the incident.