An Arrest 'Soon' For Body With Hand Cut Off At Farmers' Site: Cops

Haryana: The body of a man without hands, legs was found at a farmers' protest site.

An arrest is expected soon, the Haryana Police said on Friday, after the body of a man with a hand and a foot cut off was found at a farmers' protest site in Haryana's Sonipat.

"We've registered a case under 302/34 IPC (murder charges under the Indian Penal Code). Forensic team has examined the scene of crime. Post-mortem is underway. We have some suspect names, will make headway soon," said senior Haryana Police officer Sandeep Khirwar.

"At about 5 this morning, a man's body was found tied to a barricade in a mutilated condition. We have collected vital clues from the crime scene, arrest expected soon. A probe is on," his colleague JS Randhawa said.