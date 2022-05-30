Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Killing Planned In Tihar Jail, Suspect Cops

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was planned inside Tihar jail, police suspect. (File)

One of the two main suspects in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, Lawrence Bishnoi, is in Delhi's Tihar jail and is accused of planning the murder from Jail No. 8.

Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides, Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana, are reportedly being questioned by the Delhi Police Special Cell inside prison.

The police suspect the murder was planned inside Tihar jail.

Bishnoi is said to be connected to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post last evening.

Bishnoi, a former Delhi University student leader, was transferred recently from a prison in Rajasthan's Ajmer. His lawyer has denied his involvement and has questioned in a video: "How can such a huge murder conspiracy be planned from jail?"

Sources say a mobile number that Goldy Brar was in touch with has been traced to Tihar jail. It was allegedly used by Shahrukh, a man arrested recently. Shahrukh faced many charges and there was a Rs 2 lakh reward for his arrest.

According to the police, Shahrukh kept in touch with Goldy Brad over the Signal app. His phone is being investigated by the Punjab police special cell.

An SUV caught after the killing is believed to have been used to scope out Sidhu Moose Wala's security a few months ago. At the time, the singer had heavy security.

Two days ago, Sidhu Moose Wala's security was withdrawn along with that of more than 400 others.

Amid a huge backlash and protests by Punjab's opposition parties, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an investigation into why Moose Wala's security was pared down.

The police said the killing was apparently planned as revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. A Sidhu Moose Wala aide, who is now missing, was accused of a role in the killing.