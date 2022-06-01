Singer KK's Death Updates: Kolkata Police Registers Unnatural Death Case

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, a senior officer said on today.
Singer KK died hours after a concert performance in Kolkata. The 54-year-old singer fell ill while performing and was brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, he told PTI.
"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer added.
- Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday.
- The 53-year-old singer collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctor at CMRI hospital said the singer was brought dead.
- Krishnakumar Kunnath, whose stage name was KK, was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron', which went on to become big hits among teens in the late 1990s, often heard during school and college farewells and teen cultural events.
- "There is a certain energy an artiste gets when he or she is on stage. No matter what one's condition is, once I am on stage, I forget everything and simply perform," KK had said in his memoir on his official website, The Mesmerizer.
- His 1999 debut album Pal was critically acclaimed. From the early 2000s, he blazed a career in playback singing and recorded a wide range of popular songs for Bollywood films.
- KK has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.