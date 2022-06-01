Singer KK's Death Updates: Kolkata Police Registers Unnatural Death Case

Singer KK's Death: He died hours after a concert performance in Kolkata.

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, a senior officer said on today.

Singer KK died hours after a concert performance in Kolkata. The 54-year-old singer fell ill while performing and was brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, he told PTI.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer added.

Here are the updates:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jun 01, 2022 10:37 (IST) Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, he told PTI.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer added.

Jun 01, 2022 10:36 (IST) Update| Kolkata Police registers case of unnatural death over singer KK's death.