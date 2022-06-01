At His Last Concert, KK Sang For Nearly 90 Minutes, Performed 20 Songs

KK performed at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday.

Singer KK's sudden death, on Tuesday, has left all his fans and the entire Bollywood industry in shock. The late singer went to Kolkata for a concert, after which he collapsed and was taken to a hospital in the city, where he was declared dead.

In his very last concert, he treated fans and admirers to the best of his all-time songs.

From 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' to 'Pyaar Ke Pal', here is a list songs that KK sang at the concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday.

1.'Tu Aashiqui Hai'

2.'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' (Woh Lamhe)

3.'Dil Ibaadat' (Tum Mile)

4.'Mere Bina' (Crook)

5.'Labon Ko' (Bhul Bhulaiyaa)

6.'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' (Gangster)

7.'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om)

8.'Abhi Abhi' (Jism 2)

9.'Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar' (Mp3)

10.'Tu Jo Mila' (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

11.'Yaaron'

12.'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Haseeno)

13.'Zara Si Dil Mein' (Jannat)

14.'Aashayein' (Iqbal)

15.'Mujhko Pehchaanlo' (Don 2)

16.'Tune Maari Entriyaan' (Gunday)

17.'Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz' (Desi Boyz)

18.'Disco'

19.'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' (Dil Chahta Hai)

20.'Pyaar Ke Pal'

The singer was belting out numbers till 8.30 pm, just hours before his death.

He became ill unexpectedly and was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was pronounced dead.

The news of his premature death devastated his followers and shocked the entertainment industry. The iconic singer was gifted with a loud yet mellifluous voice that will be cherished by his fans for decades.