Singer KK Dies After Concert In Kolkata

Singer KK was brought dead to CMRI, the hospital told NDTV

Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata today. His official Instagram page has visuals of a concert in a Kolkata auditorium held some 10 hours ago.

The 53-year-old singer reportedly fell down the stairs at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctor at CMRI hospital said the singer was brought dead.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, whose stage name was KK, was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron', which went on to become big hits among teens in the late 1990s, often heard during school and college farewells and teen cultural events.

His 1999 debut album Pal was critically acclaimed. From the early 2000s, he blazed a career in playback singing and recorded a wide range of popular songs for Bollywood films.

KK has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Political leaders, actors and fans tweeted condolences.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.