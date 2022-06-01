On Camera, Singer KK Rushed Out Of Concert, Died On Way To Hospital

Hours after singer KK's shocking death after a concert in Kolkata, a video shows him looking unwell as he is rushed out of the venue. He reportedly suffered from chest pain and died on the way to hospital.

Videos and eyewitness statements have raised questions about the arrangements at the venue, where air-conditioning was allegedly not working and the heat was oppressive.

The cause of the singer's death remains unknown and a post-mortem report is expected soon. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, sources have said.

Social media users have said that the South Kolkata venue, Nazrul Manch, is a closed auditorium and was overcrowded for the concert.

Visuals show the singer sweating profusely as he takes a break to wipe his face. Other voices can be heard saying, "Bohit zyada garam hai".

At one point, KK is seen gesturing to a man on stage and it appears that he is talking about the air-conditioning.

"Legend had to go due to authority's negligence," a social media post alleged.