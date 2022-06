KK is seen walking in the hotel lobby with a towel around his neck.

CCTV footage has emerged showing singer KK walking in the corridor of a Kolkata hotel before he was taken to hospital after he reportedly complained of chest pain.

In the video, the wildly popular singer, who died while being taken to a hospital, is seen walking with a towel around his neck after a high-octane performance at a crowded Kolkata auditorium.

Questions have been raised about alleged lack of ventilation amid the extreme heat during the concert.