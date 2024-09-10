'Don't Take Taxi At Night': Singapore Tourist On 'Things To Avoid In Delhi'

Singapore vlogger shared her Delhi trip experience.

A travel vlogger from Singapore recently recounted a troubling experience during her visit to Delhi, leaving many on the internet concerned. What was meant to be a fun-filled exploration of India's capital turned into an unsettling journey for the vlogger and her friend. Sharing their story on her Instagram account, she provided three critical tips for tourists visiting the city.

In her post, she said, "Do not take a taxi in the middle of the night." The vlogger explained how she and her friend arrived at the airport late at night and went for a pre-paid taxi after failing to book an Uber. Unfortunately, their troubles began when the driver demanded an additional Rs 200 at the end of the trip and dropped them at a wrong location.

Her second piece of advice was, "Do not give your contact number to a rickshaw driver." While visiting the Jama Masjid area, the duo met a rickshaw driver and shared their number with him. Initially, they believed that paying him Rs 1,000 – around double the price of an Uber – was generous, only to be met with an outrageous demand for Rs 6,000 by the end of the trip.

Finally, she warned travellers, "Do not bring only a credit card instead of cash." Stressing the importance of carrying cash in India, especially when dealing with street vendors, she noted that cash transactions are far more common and often the only accepted payment method.

Watch the video here:

The video, which now has over 2 million views, has sparked discussions on safety and awareness while travelling.

A user commented, “They loot foreigners.”

Another stated, “You don't give your number in any corner of the world.”

“Lol 6,000 it's 60 rs,” a comment read.

A few people asked tourists to seek help when they face such problems. A user wrote, “One good tip for the foreign travellers. Don't stress. Go to the nearest man you see and tell him that you are being harassed in some way. Rest the public will manage.”

“I feel so bad watching this... Wish I was there to guide them,” read a comment.

Earlier, two foreign tourists had a harrowing experience in Delhi when they were chased by two homeless children in an e-rickshaw in pursuit of money. A video posted on X showed the children persistently pursuing the tourists, with one clinging to the rickshaw's rods while the other ran alongside, demanding money.