'Nehru's India' Remark By Singapore PM 'Unacceptable': Government Sources

India has slammed the Singaporean Prime Minister's comments on "Nehru's India" and the criminal record of Indian parliamentarians and has said it will take it up with the country.

''The remarks by the Prime Minister of Singapore were uncalled for. We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side,'' government sources told NDTV today.

Sources say the foreign ministry has summoned the Singapore envoy and has conveyed its strong objection.

During a debate in the Singapore parliament yesterday on how democracy should function, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong is reported to have said: "While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated."



Lee was trying to make his point that most countries were founded and started off on the basis of high ideals and noble values, but gradually, the texture of politics changed and respect for politicians declined.

Referring to various world leaders including India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Singapore Prime Minister had said ... "Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too."