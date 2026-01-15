Singapore-Bound Air India Plane Suffers Technical Issue, Returns To Delhi

A Singapore-bound Air India flight, carrying around 190 people, returned to the national capital early Thursday as the Dreamliner aircraft operating the service suffered a technical issue, according to sources.

The sources told PTI that there was an APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) fire warning, following which the aircraft returned to Delhi after being airborne for around an hour.

Passengers were flown to Singapore in an alternative aircraft.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that the operating crew of flight AI 2380 from Delhi to Singapore on January 14 decided to carry out a precautionary return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi. Our ground teams at Delhi extended all necessary assistance to passengers and the flight departed for Singapore on an alternative aircraft," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation.

Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, was airborne for around an hour and landed back at about 1 am on Thursday.

